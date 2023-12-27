Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme

Company Announcement

No. 37/2023

Copenhagen, 27 December 2023

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and Com-mission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. An-other part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company an-nouncement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 18 December – 22 December 2023:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement 528,159 62,457,391

18-Dec-23 23,000 114.49 2,633,183

19-Dec-23 23,000 115.50 2,656,500

20-Dec-23 8,800 116.68 1,026,758

21-Dec-23 15,000 115.33 1,729,901

22-Dec-23 4,229 116.35 492,042

Total, 18 Dec – 22 Dec 2023 74,029 115.34 8,538,383

Bought from CAF, 22 Dec 2023* 33,621 115.34 3,877,791

Bought from CWO, 22 Dec 2023* 15,505 115.34 1,788,321

Accumulated, under the programme 651,314 76,661,886

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and W A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 18 December – 22 December 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,033,063 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the total share capital.

