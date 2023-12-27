Town Of Southern Pines, NC, Upgrades Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a way to make its asset and work order tracking more efficient, the Town of Southern Pines, NC, recognized the need for an advanced asset management system. The solution came in the form of OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Located just under an hour from the City of Fayetteville, NC, the Town of Southern Pines was eager to modernize its approach to asset management. In looking for a new solution, the Town sought a system that could provide GIS integration, offer a mobile application for fieldwork, and support enhanced reporting. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out as the ideal option for its promise to upgrade the Town's asset management work and provide a new, streamlined approach for handling service requests.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Southern Pines is set to experience a significant transformation in managing Town assets. Potential benefits include enhanced service request management, streamlined work management processes, and improved resource management. The new software could potentially improve the internal workings of the Town's departments, and also elevate the overall resident experience.The Town of Southern Pines joins a myriad of public sector entities nationwide in partnering with OpenGov to advance their operational capabilities. This strategic move marks a significant step in Southern Pines' commitment to leveraging technology for better efficiency and community service.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

