Kogan & Disalvo Personal Injury Lawyers Expands Reach With New Office In Lakeland, Polk County, Florida

- Darryl KoganLAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kogan & DiSalvo, a prominent personal injury law firm, is excited to announce the grand opening of their latest office location in Lakeland, Polk County, Florida. The new office, situated at 20 Lake Wire Dr., #156, Lakeland, FL 33815, marks a significant step forward in the firm's commitment to serving the communities of Polk County.Nestled in the heart of Lakeland, the new office strategically positions Kogan & DiSalvo to extend its unparalleled legal services to the residents of Lakeland and the surrounding cities within Polk County. From the vibrant city of Winter Haven to the historic charm of Bartow, the firm is dedicated to providing top-notch legal representation to individuals who have suffered personal injuries in Lakeland FL ."We are thrilled to establish a presence in Lakeland and the broader Polk County area. Our expansion reflects our dedication to assisting individuals in these communities who have experienced personal injuries due to the negligence of others," said Darryl Kogan, Founding Partner at Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers.The Polk County office will be staffed by experienced personal injury attorneys who are well-versed in handling a wide range of cases, including but not limited to:Car AccidentsTruck AccidentsMotorcycle AccidentsSlip and Fall InjuriesWrongful Death ClaimsWorkers CompensationPremises LiabilityProduct LiabilityThe team at Kogan & DiSalvo is committed to advocating for their clients and seeking the compensation they deserve for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.To reach the new Lakeland office, individuals can contact Kogan & DiSalvo at the dedicated phone number: 863-591-3336.About Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Lawyers:Kogan & DiSalvo is a distinguished personal injury law firm known for its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal representation. With a focus on serving the Polk County community, the firm's experienced attorneys are ready to assist individuals who have suffered injuries in various accidents.

