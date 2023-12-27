Chouhan Vacates CM House To His Successor Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 27 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday vacated bunglow B-6 located in Shyamla Hills in the city - designated as the CM House.

He has shifted into B-8, 74 Bunglow located in Arera Hills in Bhopal. Arera Hills is residential address for several other ministers and top bureucrats.

Chouhan has been residing in bunglow - B-6 Shyamla Hills, designated as CM House- since he became Chief Minister first time in 2005. He had then replaced his senior colleague Babulal Gaur.

Chouhan was shifted from CM House after the party had lost the assembly election to the Congress in 2018. However, the BJP returned to power after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was toppled in March 2020.

After taking oath of Chief Minister for the fourth term in March 2020, Chouhan had returned to the bungalow B-6 again. Now, after registering a landslide victory in MP, the BJP has replaced Chouhan with Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister, forcing him to vacate the bunglow for his successor.

Importantly, the new residence of ex-CM Chouhan has been reconstructed before he shifted into it. The bunglow, which was alloted to former state BJP president (late) Nandkumar Chouhan, has been merged into B-8, which is now the new address of ex-CM Chouhan.

Before leaving the CM House on Wednesday, Chouhan offered his daily prayer and met all employees associated with the CM House.

After vacating his bungalow, Chouhan said, "I had taken a lot of decisions here for the welfare of my people and state. I wish Mohan Yadav and his team all the luck to take the state's development and progress to new heights. I am going back happy, with tons of memories and love of those who helped me throughout my journey as CM."

CM Mohan Yadav had made a courtesy visit to Chouhan on Tuesday after 28 MLAs took oath as ministers on Monday. Yadav, who was higher education minister in Chouhan's cabinet, was residing in a government bunglow known as Vindhya Kothi near MLA gues house.

