'May U Always Be A True Original': Katrina's B'day Wish For 'Tiger' Salman

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday showered love on her 'Tiger' co-star Salman Khan, as the latter turned 58.

Salman and Katrina have shared the screen space in the 'Tiger' franchise. The first installment in the franchise, 'Ek Tha Tiger' was released in 2012. The action thriller film is directed by Kabir Khan, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

The second installment 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017, and was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. While, the third installment 'Tiger 3' released on November 12, 2023. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and also stars Emraan Hashmi.

The movie revolves around an Indian RAW-agent Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore (played by Salman), and Zoya (Katrina) an ISI agent who goes undercover to counteract the efforts of Tiger.

Now, on the birthday of the superstar, the 'Sarkar' fame actress shared a black and white picture of Salman, and wrote: "Tiger Tiger Tiger/ May u always be just as you are ... a true original...Happy Birthday."

On the professional front, Katrina next has 'Merry Christmas' in her kitty. The romantic thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Katrina.

Salman is currently hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

