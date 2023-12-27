Azerbaijan Starts Restoration Of Garabagh And East Zangazur Water Reservoirs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
This year, at the expense of the funds allocated for the
reconstruction and restoration of territories freed from
occupation, the Sugovushan reservoirs located in the Tartar
district and the Khachinchay reservoirs located in the Aghdam
district, including the repair and restoration of the Tartarchay
left bank canal, were completed.
Besides, restoration works on Kondalanchay 1, Kondalanchay 2,
and Ashagi Kondalanchay are expected to be completed in the near
future.
Azernews informs that Asad Shirinov, adviser to the chairman of
the State Water Resources Agency, said this at the end-of-year
event held by the agency.
He noted that during the past period, the construction of the
Zabukhchay reservoir located in the territory of the Lachin
district was continued.
"The construction of the main canal carrying water from the
Gizgala reservoir, the Hekarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs, and
the canals fed from them is planned to start in the coming years.
The mentioned projects are a great success in solving the water
supply problem in Azerbaijan, and they are an important
contribution to the economic and social developments of the
regions, especially the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions,"
A.Shirinov added.
