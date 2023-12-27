Azerbaijan Starts Restoration Of Garabagh And East Zangazur Water Reservoirs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

This year, at the expense of the funds allocated for the reconstruction and restoration of territories freed from occupation, the Sugovushan reservoirs located in the Tartar district and the Khachinchay reservoirs located in the Aghdam district, including the repair and restoration of the Tartarchay left bank canal, were completed.

Besides, restoration works on Kondalanchay 1, Kondalanchay 2, and Ashagi Kondalanchay are expected to be completed in the near future.

Azernews informs that Asad Shirinov, adviser to the chairman of the State Water Resources Agency, said this at the end-of-year event held by the agency.

He noted that during the past period, the construction of the Zabukhchay reservoir located in the territory of the Lachin district was continued.

"The construction of the main canal carrying water from the Gizgala reservoir, the Hekarichay and Bargushadchay reservoirs, and the canals fed from them is planned to start in the coming years. The mentioned projects are a great success in solving the water supply problem in Azerbaijan, and they are an important contribution to the economic and social developments of the regions, especially the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions," A.Shirinov added.