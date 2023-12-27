Shelling Of Odesa Suburbs: Death Toll Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on the suburbs of Odesa on the night of December 26 to 27 left one person dead on the spot and another person died in the hospital.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"One person died on the spot. A man who was taken to the hospital in serious condition has died," the report said.

Kiper said that four people had been injured in the attack, including a 17-year-old teenager. He remains in the hospital, whereas a woman and a man are undergoing outpatient treatment.

Earlier reports said that one person was killed and three others were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager, after a downed enemy drone fell on the outskirts of Odesa overnight into Wednesday.

Photo: Southern Defense Forces