Russian Troops Attack Hospital In Beryslav With Drone, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning on December 27, the Russian military attacked a hospital in Beryslav, in the Kherson region, with drones. An employee of the medical institution was injured.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav District Administration, reported this on Telegram and showed the consequences of the enemy attack in a photo, Ukrinform reported.

"In the morning, the occupiers, using an unmanned aerial vehicle, hit one of the hospital buildings. Windows and doors were smashed in the building. An employee of the medical institution was injured," Litvinov said.

One killed in Russian attack on Novoberyslav inregion

As reported, in the morning on December 27, the Russian army attacked Novoberyslav, in the Kherson region. A 59-year-old man who was walking down the street at the time of the attack was killed.