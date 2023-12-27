Azerbaijani Parliament Plans To Approve Further International Document

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) plans to approve one more international document, Trend reports.

The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism" was submitted for discussion at the meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

After discussion, the document was recommended to the plenary session of the Parliament.