Azerbaijani Parliament Plans To Approve Further International Document

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) plans to approve one more international
document, Trend reports.
The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of
Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the
Prevention of Terrorism" was submitted for discussion at the
meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations
and Interparliamentary Ties.
After discussion, the document was recommended to the plenary
session of the Parliament.
