Azerbaijan's Aghdam To Witness Newly-Laid Central Park

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. Aghdam city
will have a five-hectare central park built amid new residential
complexes, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh
economic region (except the Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev told
reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau.
He stated that the central park's entire area will be divided
into four zones.
According to the official, all circumstances will be provided
for cultural and mass events in the city square and botanical
garden, as well as facilities for public catering, leisure places,
and other infrastructure objects.
"In the central park of Aghdam, where various species of trees
and decorative shrubs will be planted, all conditions will be
created for those who wish to relax and engage in sports. The park
will become one of the most beautiful recreation areas for the
residents of Aghdam, as well as for the city's guests and
tourists," Hajiyev added.
The media tour organized in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district has
already started.
