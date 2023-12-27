               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Aghdam To Witness Newly-Laid Central Park


12/27/2023 6:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 27. Aghdam city will have a five-hectare central park built amid new residential complexes, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except the Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau.

He stated that the central park's entire area will be divided into four zones.

According to the official, all circumstances will be provided for cultural and mass events in the city square and botanical garden, as well as facilities for public catering, leisure places, and other infrastructure objects.

"In the central park of Aghdam, where various species of trees and decorative shrubs will be planted, all conditions will be created for those who wish to relax and engage in sports. The park will become one of the most beautiful recreation areas for the residents of Aghdam, as well as for the city's guests and tourists," Hajiyev added.

The media tour organized in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district has already started.

