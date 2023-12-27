Nowpayments Unveils New Fiat On-Ramp Solution For Businesses

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - NOWPayments , a cryptocurrency payment gateway, has unveiled its new fiat on-ramp solution, marking a significant milestone for businesses worldwide. This innovative update emphasizes user-friendliness, exemplified by allowing customers to effortlessly deposit up to €700 without undergoing extensive KYC verification. It became possible thanks to strategic partnerships with various fiat providers. Additionally, the platform now supports a multitude of Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) and currencies.

The on-ramp solution enables companies to receive fiat payments from their customers and conveniently withdraw funds directly to their crypto wallets in over 300 cryptocurrencies.

This strategic move by NOWPayments bridges the gap between conventional payment methods and the burgeoning world of crypto payments, offering unparalleled flexibility and accessibility.

Unleashing the Power of Seamless Onboarding

NOWPayments, through its partnership with various fiat providers, has made the verification process effortless, empowering businesses to offer their customers a hassle-free experience. While KYC procedure is still a part of the process, it's simplified for smaller transactions, ensuring that transactions remain smooth and swift. This balanced approach was designed to enhance customer satisfaction by providing a more accessible and efficient transaction experience.

Diverse Payment Options for Global Accessibility

Understanding the need for versatile payment solutions, NOWPayments integrates a vast array of payment methods. From universally accepted options to regional favorites, the platform caters to diverse customer preferences. This inclusivity was designed to support businesses in attracting a broader customer base.

Auto Withdrawals for Effortless Earnings Management

With NOWPayments, businesses can set up automatic settlements, allowing them to withdraw their earnings anytime in any of the 300+ supported cryptocurrencies, including a wide range of stablecoins. This feature adds convenience and efficiency, freeing businesses from manual withdrawal processes.

Global Reach with Extensive Currency Support

NOWPayments boasts a global reach, accommodating clients in over 175 countries and supporting more than 25 fiat currencies. This expansive coverage simplifies cross-border transactions, making it easier for businesses to operate internationally.

Getting Started with Fiat Payments

To start receiving fiat payments through NOWPayments, businesses can easily integrate the solution into their existing systems by creating an account and sending a request to the team. This process is streamlined and user-friendly, ensuring businesses can quickly adapt to this new payment paradigm.

NOWPayments is committed to providing businesses from various sectors the flexibility to accept and withdraw payments in a way that suits their unique needs. Whether a small startup or a large corporation, NOWPayments' solution caters to all, ushering in a new era of financial transactions that seamlessly blend traditional and innovative payment methods.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a trailblazer in the world of cryptocurrency payment services, offering a versatile platform that caters to the diverse needs of modern businesses. Established with the vision of fostering seamless integration of cryptocurrency transactions into everyday commerce, NOWPayments provides a secure, user-friendly, and comprehensive payment gateway. This service supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and fiat options, catering to a global clientele.

