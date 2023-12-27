Egypt Signs Mou With Chinese Company For Solar Energy Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with a Chinese company to initiate preliminary studies and measurements to develop a ten gigawatt solar energy project.

The Egyptian government mentioned in a report that the signing of the memorandum was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and was conducted between a number of government agencies from both Egypt and China, the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), and the China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Company (CEPETC), all of which were based on the "Green Corridor initiative" in Egypt.

The report explained that the solar energy project, when completed, would save one billion US Dollars approximately in natural gas costs producing 29,784 gigawatts per hour of clean energy annually that would contribute to decreasing the 14 million tons of Carbon dioxide emissions produced.

The signing of the memorandum came as part of Egypt's strategy implementation framework to increase capacity of renewable energy and limit fossil fuel use to achieve the sustainable target plan by the state, the Egyptian government added.

Mohamed Shaker, the Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, said during the signing of the memorandum that his country has adopted an ambitious program to advance the electricity sector in various fields, most notably to maximize the exploitation of new and renewable energy resources and encourage the foreign and local private sector to invest in this field, which would contribute to reducing dependence on fossil fuels with continuance in reducing carbon emissions.

Shaker affirmed that these objectives were in line with Egypt's goals in reaching a percentage of sustainable energy sources to 42 per cent by 2030, in addition to the integration with the National Climate Strategy 2050 to ensure the confrontation climate change challenges of challenges and to achieve sustainable economic growth. (end)

