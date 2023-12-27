Web3-Focused Messenger App Nicegram Hits Record 25 Million Users Spurred By Rise In Crypto Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lithuania, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicegram , the popular messenger platform catering to unique crypto and web3 communities, has surpassed 25 million users, solidifying its position as the leader among messenger apps seen as Telegram alternatives. Since its acquisition in 2022 by Appvillis (parent company of Nicegram), the platform has achieved a 10X organic increase in new users, boasting of an 89% engagement rate and an average user engagement time of five hours.



Built as a functional layer above the Telegram app, Nicegram is presently most popular in countries of North America, LatAm, Europe, and Asia Pacific, such as the US, Brazil, Vietnam, France, Malaysia, Nigeria etc., underscoring the penetration in regions where crypto adoption is prevalent and at a more mature stage.

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Sergey Sheleg , Chief Product Officer, Appvillis, said,“We are delighted that in such a short span of time, Nicegram has positioned itself as the go-to alternative for Telegram users looking for greater control in engaging with their target communities. Our captive web3/crypto audience is among our biggest assets, and our suite of enhanced functionalities for this segment is one of the defining reasons behind our organic growth globally.”

By directly addressing the challenges faced by community managers on Telegram and providing a dedicated space for web3 engagement, Nicegram's high level of traction further positions it as a valuable tool for creators and users alike.

“As a messenger app built on Telegram's core functionality of connecting people, we understood early on that community managers on Telegram face difficulty in reaching out to a dedicated audience. Which is why even while scaling up, our vision has been to build a unified community hub,” Sheleg said, adding,“In the coming weeks, we will be launching the beta version of several new crypto-native features such as our very own digital currency - the Nice Token, as well as industry-first creator monetization tools, multi-chain wallet, and referral & rating systems to put the power of community engagement into the hands of our users.”

With over 200,000 web3-focused groups on Telegram, Nicegram is helping fill the gap of a seamless interface for users to engage directly with this significant audience.

About Nicegram

Nicegram is a Telegram-based messenger app for businesses, operating under the Lithuanian technology company Appvillis . Offering a range of advanced user engagement features, Nicegram blends seamlessly with Telegram's core functionalities to provide a far superior messaging experience for users and marketers, including a dedicated community hub to manage unlimited Telegram accounts, AI powered tools, and in-app reward activations. Nicegram also enables users to buy prepaid VISA cards, and avail in-app reward activations among other key gamification features.





CONTACT: Media Enquiries: Kuruvilla Chacko Luna PR, ...