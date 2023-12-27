Netherlands spied on Jewish citizens who survived Holocaust

(MENAFN) In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that the Dutch Domestic Security Service (BVD) engaged in extensive surveillance of Jewish citizens who had survived the Holocaust, particularly those returning from Auschwitz and other Nazi concentration camps. According to a report by Dutch outlet Het Parool, declassified documents from the National Archives, made public last year, reveal that Holocaust survivors were considered potential threats to democracy.



The surveillance was reportedly carried out for decades, with the BVD focusing its attention on individuals associated with the Dutch Auschwitz Committee, founded in 1956 by survivors of the infamous Nazi camp. The declassified documents suggest that the BVD classified the committee as an extremist organization due to the fact that its leaders were also members of the Communist Party of the Netherlands (CPN). The surveillance extended to individual board members, and an informant was embedded within the organization, providing detailed reports on the committee's activities, including meetings and commemorative trips abroad.



The modern successor to the BVD, the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), released a statement on Saturday insisting that Holocaust survivors themselves were not viewed as a threat. Instead, the focus was on the Dutch Auschwitz Committee, which was labeled a "communist front organization" deserving of surveillance. The AIVD justified its actions by highlighting historical studies that purportedly demonstrated the organization's dominance by communists, noting that, at the time, communism was perceived as a significant threat to national security.



While the AIVD declined to comment on individual files, it emphasized that any potential investigations into individuals should be understood within the context of national security. The declassified documents also revealed a letter from the BVD to the minister of the interior, where the agency's representative argued that the Dutch Auschwitz Committee was effectively led by prominent communist Gerrit Blom, with its nominal head, Jos Slagter, considered a mere "stooge." The CPN, under which the committee operated, was also under surveillance during this period.



This revelation raises profound questions about the ethics and motivations behind intelligence agencies surveilling Holocaust survivors and their affiliated organizations. Critics argue that understanding the historical context does not absolve the intelligence agencies of the moral implications of spying on individuals who had endured the horrors of the Holocaust and were actively working to commemorate and address the atrocities committed during World War II.





