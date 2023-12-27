Yemen`s Houthis take responsibility for most recent assault on Red Sea vessel

(MENAFN) In a further escalation of maritime tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels announced on Tuesday that they had launched missiles at a cargo ship in the Red Sea waters. The attack, according to the Houthi militia, was a response to the vessel ignoring repeated warning messages. This incident marks a continuation of the Houthis' recent targeting of "Israeli-linked" ships in the region.



The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) confirmed that one of its vessels, the MSC United VIII, en route from King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia to Karachi, Pakistan, had been fired upon.



The attack occurred at approximately 3:25 AM local time. MSC reported that the vessel promptly informed a nearby coalition task force warship of the incident and followed instructions to engage in evasive maneuvers. The company assured that all crew members are safe, with no reported injuries, and a thorough assessment of the vessel is underway.



Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree asserted that the Yemeni Armed Forces had executed a targeted operation against the commercial vessel after its crew failed to respond to "repeated fiery warning messages." This latest attack aligns with the Houthi rebels' October declaration, wherein they vowed to launch missiles at Israel and target any ships perceived to be connected to Israel, citing solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.



Yemen strategically controls the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. Approximately 12 percent of global maritime trade transits through this vital waterway, traveling to and from the Suez Canal. The targeting of commercial vessels by the Houthi rebels raises concerns about the safety of maritime routes and underscores the geopolitical complexities at play in the region.



As tensions continue to mount, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, with potential implications for global maritime security and trade routes. The Houthi rebels' actions in the Red Sea contribute to the broader conversation about regional stability and the challenges of maintaining open and secure sea lanes amidst geopolitical conflicts.





