Conflict in Gaza to continue for ‘many more months’

(MENAFN) Israel's Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, has cautioned that the ongoing war in Gaza is likely to endure for "many more months," emphasizing the need for a persistent and resolute effort to completely dismantle the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Halevi dismissed the notion of quick solutions, asserting that the comprehensive dismantling of a terrorist organization requires unwavering determination in the fight.



Halevi's remarks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on Monday, where he asserted that the conflict with Hamas is "not close to being over." Netanyahu reiterated the imperative of destroying Hamas before any cessation of hostilities, emphasizing the necessity to "demilitarize" Gaza and "deradicalize" Palestinian society as prerequisites for achieving lasting peace in the region.



Since the war's initiation on October 7, nearly 21,000 people have lost their lives in Gaza, according to local health officials. Hamas triggered the conflict by launching surprise attacks on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,100 people, including almost 700 Israeli civilians and 71 foreigners. The militant group also took hundreds of hostages, escalating the severity of the conflict.



Halevi disclosed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are intensifying operations in central and southern Gaza after successfully dismantling most of the Hamas battalions in the northern part of the enclave. He outlined the significant achievements, including the elimination of numerous terrorists and commanders, the surrender of some to Israeli forces, the capture of hundreds of prisoners, and the destruction of extensive underground infrastructures and weapons caches.



The prolonged conflict in Gaza underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in addressing entrenched militant organizations. As the IDF intensifies its efforts, the evolving dynamics of the conflict raise questions about the potential humanitarian impact and the feasibility of achieving a lasting resolution in the region. The determination expressed by Israeli military leadership signals a protracted and challenging road ahead, with implications for the broader geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.





