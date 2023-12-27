UK home secretary issues apology over date rape drug inappropriate joke

(MENAFN) In a highly criticized turn of events, United Kingdom Home Secretary James Cleverly has issued an apology for an "ironic joke" he made about giving his wife a date rape drug. The controversial remark reportedly occurred just hours after Cleverly announced measures to address the rising issue of drink spiking in the country.



The Sunday Mirror brought attention to the incident, reporting that Cleverly made the off-color comment during a private reception on December 18. Allegedly, the cabinet minister told female guests that a "little bit of Rohypnol in [his wife's] drink every night" was "not really illegal if it's only a little bit." He went on to joke about the secret to a long marriage, suggesting that keeping one's spouse "mildly sedated" would prevent them from realizing there are potentially better partners.



The reported remarks have sparked outrage from senior government figures, campaigners, and charities alike. Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed disbelief on social media, highlighting the seriousness of spiking as a crime and questioning Cleverly's ability to address violence against women and girls given his inappropriate joke.



Rohypnol, commonly referred to as a "roofie," is infamous for its association with date rape.



While legally used for medical sedation, it is often misused in criminal activities, including sexual assaults. Recent official statistics indicate that almost 6,800 drink spiking offenses were reported in the United Kingdom between June 2022 and May 2023. A national survey conducted last year revealed that one in 10 women and one in 20 men had experienced tampering with their drinks, underscoring the pervasive nature of the issue.



As public scrutiny intensifies, Cleverly's apology may not be enough to quell concerns about his suitability for a role tasked with addressing violence against women and girls. The incident also raises broader questions about the sensitivity and appropriateness of jokes made by public officials, particularly when addressing serious issues such as sexual assault and spiking, which demand a compassionate and responsible approach.



