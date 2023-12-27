First Ukrainian aviators finish F-16 drill

(MENAFN) In a significant development, six highly skilled Ukrainian fighter jet pilots have successfully completed their F-16 training course in the United Kingdom, marking a crucial milestone in London's contribution to the international coalition supporting Ukraine's access to fourth-generation United States-made aircraft. The British Defense Ministry announced this achievement on Tuesday, highlighting the collaborative effort between the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Ukrainian airmen.



The training initiative began in August, with the first group of Ukrainian pilots undergoing comprehensive flying lessons and English language training under the guidance of the RAF. Despite the absence of F-16s in RAF service, the Ukrainian pilots, during their stay in Britain, engaged in training exercises using Grob Tutor aircraft. The focus of the training included general handling procedures, navigation, instrument proficiency, and formation flying—all in accordance with NATO standards.



Following the successful completion of their training in the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian pilots have now transitioned to Denmark, where they will continue refining their skills in operating the F-16s. The statement from the British Defense Ministry revealed that an additional ten Ukrainian aviators, along with numerous technicians, are set to embark on their training journey in the United Kingdom, further strengthening Ukraine's capabilities.



United Kingdom Defense Secretary Grant Shapps expressed pride in the RAF's support for the next generation of Ukraine's combat air pilots and ground crew, emphasizing their crucial role as the first line of defense in protecting Ukraine's skies. Shapps underscored the significance of Ukraine's utilization of F-16s, coupled with training from the world-leading RAF, as a substantial leap forward from the country's current Soviet-era capabilities.



The statement also quoted Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who commended the training program provided by Britain as a "rapid and effective" initiative equipping Ukrainian pilots with essential skills for the ongoing conflict with Russia. This collaborative effort not only signifies a strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities but also highlights the international community's commitment to supporting the nation in its pursuit of enhanced security measures. As Ukrainian pilots continue to undergo training and technological upgrades, the strategic landscape in the region is likely to witness notable shifts, impacting the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.





