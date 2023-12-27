US initiates air raids in Iraq

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the United States launched airstrikes in Iraq targeting facilities associated with Kataib Hezbollah militants. The decision to carry out these strikes came in response to a drone attack on the Erbil Air Base in Iraq's Kurdish region, an incident for which the United States blamed the Hezbollah affiliate, alleging their involvement in an attack that injured three American soldiers.



The airstrikes, conducted on Monday night, targeted three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah, according to a statement from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). CENTCOM reported that early assessments suggested the destruction of the targeted facilities and a potential loss of life among the militant group. The statement emphasized that efforts would be ongoing to evaluate the effectiveness of the strikes, with a specific focus on minimizing civilian casualties.



Contrary to CENTCOM's assessment, the Iraqi government reported 19 casualties, including injured civilians and the death of a security service member. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the airstrikes, characterizing them as a "clearly hostile, unconstructive act" that violated Iraq's sovereignty and was deemed unacceptable under any circumstances.



The recent drone attack in Erbil is part of a broader pattern, with United States forces in Iraq and Syria facing multiple attacks, including rocket and drone strikes, since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. One of the soldiers injured in the Erbil attack is reported to be in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the incident.



CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla justified the airstrikes as a response to attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, emphasizing the intention to hold accountable those directly responsible for the assaults and degrade their ability to continue such actions. Kurilla emphasized the commitment to protecting United States forces, echoing the broader theme of safeguarding American interests in the region.



As the situation unfolds, the airstrikes are likely to have broader implications for the delicate geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, with concerns about potential further escalation and the impact on regional stability. The differing accounts from CENTCOM and the Iraqi government underscore the complexity of international military interventions and the challenges of navigating alliances and sovereignty in the pursuit of security objectives.





