Punjab MP Demands Chapter On ‘Chhote Sahibzaades’

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 27 (IANS) Punjab Member of Parliament Vikram Sahney on Wednesday demanded that a chapter on the supreme sacrifice of 'Chhote Sahibzaades', the two youngest sons of the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, should be included in NCERT and all other school textbooks across the country.

He said currently there is no such chapter in any of the textbooks of NCERT.

Sahney also requested the Prime Minister to start National Sahibzaada Bravery Awards for children and youth on Republic Day as a befitting tribute for their unparalleled sacrifice in the history of the world.

Sahney has set up Guru Teg Bahadur Holographic Multimedia Show at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib in Delhi on history, piety and valour by Sikh gurus. Daily shows are being conducted for the audience.

--IANS

vg/dpb