Bharat Nyay Yatra Anchored In The Preamble's Very First Pillar Of Justice: Jairam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Even as the Congress announced the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20, covering a distance of 6,200 km, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said that the yatra is anchored in the Preamble's very first pillar of justice and the repeated assaults on India's Constitution will not be allowed to succeed.

Ramesh, who is also the Congress' General Secretary and communication incharge said, "The Preamble to the Constitution of India, of which Dr. Ambedkar was the prime architect, pledges to secure to all its citizens: Justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all; fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation."

He said, "The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi - where he walked from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022 till Srinagar on 31 January, 2023 - was anchored in our Preamble's pillars of liberty, equality and fraternity."

"The 6,200-km-long 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' of the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will be flagged off by Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge ji on January 14, 2024 from Manipur and will end on March 20 in Maharashtra, passing through 85 districts in 14 states.

“The 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' is anchored in the Preamble's very first pillar of justice - social, economic and political. The repeated assaults on the Constitution will not be allowed to succeed," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks came after the party on Wednesday announced the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai from January 14 to March 20. This time Rahul Gandhi will cover 6,200 kms covering 14 states.

--IANS

aks/rad