(MENAFN) In a significant policy shift, the Israeli government has announced that it will no longer automatically grant visas to United Nations workers, opting instead to assess applications on a "case-by-case basis." This decision, revealed by senior spokesman Eylon Levy, comes in the wake of allegations that some United Nation staffers were deemed "complicit partners" with Palestinian militants.



Levy criticized United Nation officials, accusing them of "deflecting blame onto Israel" and "covering up for Hamas" during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored that visa requests by United Nation employees would no longer be handled automatically, emphasizing a more scrutinizing approach in evaluating each application.



Highlighting concerns over alleged collaboration with the "Hamas terror regime's propaganda machine," Levy urged international allies to adopt a similar stance, emphasizing the need to uphold basic integrity within global institutions that are meant to serve, rather than sabotage, international security.



This policy adjustment follows repeated warnings from the United Nation about a "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, where Israeli forces have conducted a devastating bombing campaign and an escalating ground assault in response to Hamas' October 7 attack in southern Israel.



On the ground, United Nation Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango expressed alarm over increased airstrikes in central Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties. Magango noted that shelters, hospitals, and other places of refuge are grappling with overcrowding and severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medicine.



In response to these developments, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that "thousands" of Hamas fighters are believed to be active in the camps. The IDF further accused the militant group of "hijacking aid" intended for civilian populations, deepening the complexities surrounding the ongoing conflict.



As Israel reevaluates its approach to granting visas to United Nation staff, the move adds another layer of complexity to the already contentious situation, prompting concerns about the implications for humanitarian efforts and diplomatic relations in the region. The intersection of geopolitical tensions, accusations of complicity, and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza raises questions about the broader challenges facing international organizations in navigating conflicts with political and humanitarian dimensions.





MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107661142