Media reports Tesla workshop robot attacks employee

(MENAFN) In a startling incident that sheds light on potential safety concerns, a Tesla software engineer reportedly sustained lacerations in a manufacturing robot attack at the company's Texas Gigafactory, according to various news outlets citing documents and witness accounts. The episode, which occurred in 2021 at Tesla's expansive facility in Austin, involved the engineer attempting to service automated robots responsible for crafting car parts from cast aluminum.



Details of the incident were disclosed in an injury report obtained by the Daily Mail, revealing that despite disabling several machines for maintenance, one robot unexpectedly activated, pinning the engineer against a surface and causing the machine's claws to penetrate his body.



Witnesses recounted the worker leaving a "trail of blood behind him" after managing to free himself, sustaining injuries including a laceration on his left hand, as stated in the injury report.



While eyewitnesses described significant injuries, Tesla's official report to regulators claimed that the engineer required no paid leave for recovery. Notably, the electric car manufacturer has refrained from publicly commenting on the incident, raising questions about transparency and accountability.



Sources close to Tesla have alleged multiple safety lapses and suggested that several workplace injuries, including this robot mauling, resulted from technical glitches at the Texas plant. The incident underscores the potential risks associated with the integration of advanced robotics in manufacturing processes and the imperative for stringent safety protocols.



An additional layer of concern emerges as Hannah Alexander, an attorney representing contract workers at the Austin factory, asserts that injuries to staff, and potentially even fatalities, have been underreported by Tesla. Citing a September 2021 fatality of a construction worker at the facility, Alexander highlights broader safety issues that may extend beyond individual incidents.



As this incident comes to light, it raises broader questions about the intersection of human workers and automation in high-tech manufacturing environments, prompting scrutiny of safety practices and oversight in Tesla's operations. The controversy surrounding the incident may fuel discussions on the responsibility of tech giants to prioritize worker safety as they push the boundaries of innovation in their pursuit of efficiency and automation.





