Hebei: Promoting Cloud Technology Adoption By Enterprises To Drive Digital, Smart And Internet-Based Development

adopting cloud technologies has exceeded 90,000, with 21.2% of industrial

equipment adopting cloud technologies. Hebei maintains the top spot nationwide

for two consecutive years.

Cloud technologies refer to advanced technologies such as cloud computing and

big data which can improve efficiency for enterprises. This year, Hebei, with a

focus on increasing cloud technology adoption rate of enterprises, implemented

projects like promoting industrial internet innovation and development,

supporting quality enterprises in digital transformation. Also, the province

continuously deepened the integration of new-generation information technology

with the manufacturing industry, and strived to accelerate the digital,

networked, and intelligent transformation of traditional industries.

In Chengde city, Jianlong Special Steel Co., Ltd. launched an intelligent

manufacturing system for sintering machines, achieving a stability rate of

sintered ore alkalinity of over 90%, an increase of 8.31%. In Zhangjiakou city, Tianyuan Special Glass introduced intelligent manufacturing technology,

realizing digital management of the entire intelligent process from raw

materials to selling finished products. In Xinji city, some fur and leather

enterprises are pushing forward with transformation, adopting digital

management in processes like dyeing, which leads to higher efficiency.

Data shows that the number of 5G base stations in Hebei has surpassed 160,000,

preliminarily forming a 5G network system that meets industry needs. A total of

329 industrial internet platforms have been established, connecting 10.27

million industrial devices (sets) and serving 137,000 enterprises.

Going forward, Hebei will focus on large-scale industrial enterprises in

traditional advantageous industries such as steel, equipment manufacturing,

petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and building materials. The province plans to

cultivate a batch of provincial-level industrial internet projects, promoting

new models like customization, platform-based design, intelligent production,

and digital management. Meanwhile, it will encourage small and medium

enterprises to accelerate the application of new-generation information

technology, providing digital support for their specialized and new

development. By 2025, the number of enterprises in the region adopting cloud

technologies is expected to reach 100,000.

In the future, with more cloud technology services, Hebei's steps towards a

comprehensive green transformation will be steadier and faster, and more

enterprises will "thrive in the clouds".

