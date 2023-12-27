Woburn Dentistry Offers New Dental Treatment For TMJ Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental research indicates that over 10 million Americans suffer from undiagnosed TMJ and lock jaw pain.

- Dr. Jamie Chan DMDWOBURN, MA, USA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When the jaw doesn't function properly – due to an misaligned bite, arthritis, overuse, or teeth clenching or grinding – it can give rise to a condition known as temporomandibular joint disorder (or“TMJ”). Although this is a common disorder, it can have a complex and far-reaching impact on quality of life.According to Dr. Jamie Chan, TMJ Dentist at Woburn Dentistry, many of TMJ the symptoms overlap with unrelated medical conditions, which can make it challenging to recognize and diagnose. Some of the symptoms include: headaches, jaw or facial pain, problems chewing or swallowing, earaches, and/or ringing in the ears.Neuromuscular dentistry is a non-surgical, non-invasive dental technique that uses high-tech methods to relax and remove stress from the jaw muscles. For instance, Dr. Chan sometimes recommends stress reduction methods, such as placing a warm, moistened cloth on the affected area and the temporary use of a custom-fitted mouth guard and anti-inflammatory medication.For more information about the symptoms of TMJ and associated treatment options, please visit .About Woburn DentistryWoburn Dentistry is a multi-specialty dental practice located in Woburn Center (just north of Winchester MA). The team specializes in cosmetic, preventive, restorative, and protective dentistry – including smile design work, Invisalign clear braces, teeth whitening procedures, fluoride applications, oral cancer screenings, implant restorations, veneers, sports guards, night guards, simple tooth extractions, root planing and scaling techniques, as well as complete and partial dentures. The dental office is also available for emergency treatments of severe injuries to the mouth, teeth, and/or jaw.

