King Leaves For Cairo

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday departed for Cairo, during which he will meet with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to discuss the dangerous deterioration of the situation in Gaza, as well as ways to ceasefire in the Strip.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

