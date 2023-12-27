Israeli Attacks In Gaza Kill, Injure Scores Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces persist in perpetrating unprecedented massacres across various areas of the Gaza Strip for the 82nd consecutive day. Air strikes, land shelling, and sea bombardment have resulted in numerous casualties, with many lives lost and countless others wounded.According to Palestinian health sources, six Palestinians tragically lost their lives on Wednesday morning, as a result of airstrikes carried out by occupation aircraft in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood of northern Gaza.Additionally, seven Palestinians were killed in the Tuffah and Daraj neighborhoods in eastern Gaza due to the bombing by the occupation aircraft.In another distressing incident, the occupation forces demolished several homes in the Khuza'a border area, located east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.Furthermore, five Palestinians tragically lost their lives, and others sustained injuries in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Maghazi Girls School in the central Gaza Strip.Since the commencement of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, a significant number of wounded individuals have tragically lost their lives, with over 70 percent of them being children and women.Compounding the devastation, there are still thousands of deaths and wounded individuals trapped under the rubble and on the roads, as the continuous bombing and the occupation's obstruction of ambulance crews hinder their recovery efforts.