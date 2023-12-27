Six Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Six Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday and others were seriously injured by Israeli occupation forces in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, Palestine's Ministry of Health said in a statement. According to local Palestinian sources, Ahmad Issa and Ahmad Hamarshe, both 19, Adham and Yazan Fahmawi, 23, Faris Fahmawi, 29, and Hamza Fahmawi 17, were martyred by Israeli occupation forces. Moreover, the occupation forces bombed Palestinians in the camp and prevented movement of ambulances to evacuate the martyrs and wounded. The Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) said an Israeli soldier stabbed one of the injured inside an ambulance, physically abused him and prevented medics from taking him to hospital. The Israeli occupation forces carried out an incursion in Tulkarm and the adjacent camp. Snipers occupied roofs of high buildings and troops raided a number of houses. (end) nq

