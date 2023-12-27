Mr. Attaf Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation And Nigeriens Abroad

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, received Tuesday the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad, Bakary Yaou Sangaré, currently in Algeria on a working visit, at the Ministry's headquarters.

The two FMs assessed cooperative relations between the two countries in various fields, in particular the Trans-Saharan road, given its role in opening up and developing the Sahel.

They also reviewed developments in the region, especially the crisis in Niger. Sangaré praised Algeria's role in helping his country emerge from the current crisis.

