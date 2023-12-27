Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid To Support Palestinian Brethren In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived on Tuesday in Al Arish city in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 41 tons of aid, including food and shelter supplies, provided by Qatar Charity, in preparation for transporting them to Gaza, taking the total number of aircraft to 52 with a total of 1,593 tons of aid.

The aid comes as part of the support of the State of Qatar to the fraternal Palestinian people, and its full support to them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.