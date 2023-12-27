Chinese-Tunisian Civilizations Exchange Conference Opens In Tunis

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Exchanges and dialogues on civilizations between China and Tunisia will promote the two countries' common development and prosperity, the president of the Chinese Association for International Understanding (CAFIU) Ji Bingxuan said on Monday.

He made the remarks at a Chinese-Tunisian cultural and civilizations exchange conference jointly held here in the Tunisian capital by CAFIU and the Tunisian National Heritage Institute (INP) with the participation of Chinese and Tunisian researchers, academics, and historians.

The China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative aims for coexistence and mutual learning among different civilizations, and plays an important role in promoting the modernization process of human society and the different civilizations in the world, Ji said.

Cultural cooperation between China and Tunisia has seen an increase in recent years, and the China-Tunisia joint archaeological project launched this year is proceeding smoothly, Tarek Baccouche, director of the INP, said in his speech.

2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Tunisia, and cooperation between the two sides will reach a higher level, Baccouche said.

M'hamed Hassine Fantar, a Tunisian historian, briefly introduced the ancient Tunisia civilization at the conference, particularly the history of Carthage.

