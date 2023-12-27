Bitdeal Launches AI-Powered Fleet Management Service To Optimize Logistics

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bitdeal, a leading AI development company, today announced the launch of its new fleet management solution that leverages artificial intelligence to enhance supply chain efficiencies. The technology harnesses machine learning algorithms to provide logistics managers with data-driven recommendations and insights for streamlining end-to-end fleet operations.



"We are thrilled to introduce AI-enabled fleet management as the latest addition to our suite of enterprise AI services. Our solution assimilates data across vehicles, drivers and consignments to generate prescriptive recommendations that minimize fuel wastage, reduce mileage costs and optimize vehicle wear-and-tear through machine learned patterns," said Vice President - Bitdeal.



By processing GPS information, vehicle telematics, traffic patterns and weather forecasts using Google's TensorFlow platform, Bitdealï¿1⁄2s AI system provides complete visibility while identifying opportunities to improve fleet KPIs like turnaround times, stoppage duration and fuel consumption. The technology aims to transform how modern supply chain managers leverage data analytics to unlock logistics excellence.



"Be it enabling dynamic route planning or predicting vehicle downtimes, our AI-powered fleet management service powered by proven technology like geofencing and computer vision empowers enterprises to achieve more with existing resources through actional intelligence,ï¿1⁄2 added the Vice President .



Founded in 2012, Bitdeal develops customized AI solutions for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, specializing in applied artificial intelligence across industries. Bitdeal stands as a leading artificial intelligence development company based in India, dedicated to crafting top-tier AI services that amalgamate fundamental aspects of intelligence, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and more.



