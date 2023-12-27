President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Amendment To Law“On Customs Tariffs”

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the
application of the law“On amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan“On customs tariffs” and on amendments to the Decree of
the President of the Azerbaijan Republic on the application of the
Law“On customs tariffs”, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan exercises the powers of the relevant executive authority
provided for in Articles 20.0.24 - 20.0.28 of the Law of Azerbaijan
“On customs tariffs”.
