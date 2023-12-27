               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Amendment To Law“On Customs Tariffs”


12/27/2023 5:17:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the application of the law“On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan“On customs tariffs” and on amendments to the Decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic on the application of the Law“On customs tariffs”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan exercises the powers of the relevant executive authority provided for in Articles 20.0.24 - 20.0.28 of the Law of Azerbaijan “On customs tariffs”.

