VAT Exemption For Raw Material Imports Into Azerbaijan Extended For Further Term - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On Amendments to the Law "On approval of the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax", Trend reports.

The decree also introduces amendments to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on abrogation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax."

According to the decree, the term of exemption from VAT of the "List of raw materials and supplies the import of which is exempt from value-added tax" was extended until 2026.

Previously, the given duration would have expired in 2023.

