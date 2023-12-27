Iran's Vice President Rejects Any New Uranium Enrichment Efforts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Iran has not
done anything new in enriching uranium and is following its
previous plans, said Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Chief of
the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.
He spoke to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on
Dec.27.
His statement came after some media outlets on December 26,
citing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported that
Iran had increased its 60 percent uranium enrichment rate at the
Natanz and Fordo sites since late November 2023. They claimed that
Iran was producing about 9 kg of highly enriched uranium every
month, which could be used to make 3 atomic bombs.
Eslami dismissed these reports as politically motivated and said
they were based on the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's
report. He said the aim of these reports was to shift the world's
focus from the Middle East issues to Iran. He added that Iran was
conducting its nuclear activities in accordance with the country's
laws and the IAEA regulations.
On March 4, 2023, Iran and the International Atomic Energy
Agency signed a statement on collaboration on Iran's nuclear
program. According to the statement, Iran cooperates with the IAEA
within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention
(NPT) and controls.
