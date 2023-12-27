Funds Allocated For Major Highway Repair In Guba District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan has been initially allocated 1.2 million manat ($705,882) for major repair of the Amsar-Aski Igrigh-Gultapa-Mohuj-Ashaghi Tulakaran-Yenikand-Tular-Yukhari Tulakaran highway of Guba district, Trend reports.

The relevant decree on measures for capital repair of the highway was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated