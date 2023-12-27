               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Funds Allocated For Major Highway Repair In Guba District - Decree


12/27/2023 5:17:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The State Road Agency of Azerbaijan has been initially allocated 1.2 million manat ($705,882) for major repair of the Amsar-Aski Igrigh-Gultapa-Mohuj-Ashaghi Tulakaran-Yenikand-Tular-Yukhari Tulakaran highway of Guba district, Trend reports.

The relevant decree on measures for capital repair of the highway was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

