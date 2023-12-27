Funds Allocated For Major Highway Repair In Guba District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The State Road
Agency of Azerbaijan has been initially allocated 1.2 million manat
($705,882) for major repair of the Amsar-Aski
Igrigh-Gultapa-Mohuj-Ashaghi Tulakaran-Yenikand-Tular-Yukhari
Tulakaran highway of Guba district, Trend reports.
The relevant decree on measures for capital repair of the
highway was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
Will be updated
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661092
