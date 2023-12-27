Azerbaijan Approves Budget Of State Oil Fund For 2024 - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree approving the budget of the State Oil
Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the budget revenues of the State Oil
Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 12.07
billion manat ($7.09 billion) and expenditures - 12.9 billion manat
($7.11 billion).
