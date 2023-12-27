               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Approves Budget Of State Oil Fund For 2024 - Decree


12/27/2023 5:17:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the budget revenues of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024 will amount to 12.07 billion manat ($7.09 billion) and expenditures - 12.9 billion manat ($7.11 billion).

