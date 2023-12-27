Azerbaijan Amends Law On Non-Cash Settlements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law "On Amendments to the
Law on Non-Cash Settlements", Trend reports.
According to the law, in Articles 3.4.11 and 3.4.12 of the law
"On non-cash settlements" after the words "within the framework of"
the words "according to the check of cash register" were added.
The mentioned articles contained payments exceeding 4,000 manat
($2,352) within the framework of the transaction on the sale of
goods provided in the order of retail sale (except for cars and
goods stipulated by Article 3.4.15 of this law) and payments
exceeding 500 manat ($294) within the framework of the transaction
on the provision of medical services by medical institutions and
individuals engaged in private medical practice.
This law comes into force from January 1, 2024.
