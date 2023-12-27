Russia Sees Good Prospects For Normalization Of Relations Between Baku And Yerevan - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Russia sees good prospects for normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We see good prospects for normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku on the basis of trilateral agreements. There is a prerequisite for the establishment of relations between Armenia and Türkiye. In general, we are interested in reducing conflictedness in the South Caucasus and unlocking the rich potential of this region, which, among other things, could be facilitated by expanding cooperation within the framework of the consultative regional platform "3+3" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran)," she said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that Moscow expresses readiness to hold talks on the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and hopes that Baku and Yerevan will take into account the relevance of Moscow's proposal.

"Our proposal to hold peaceful negotiations on the settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Moscow platform represents an open initiative for our partners from Azerbaijan and Armenia. We hope that Baku and Yerevan keep this in mind," Galuzin emphasized.