Russia Sees Good Prospects For Normalization Of Relations Between Baku And Yerevan - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Russia sees good
prospects for normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan,
Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during
a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"We see good prospects for normalization of relations between
Yerevan and Baku on the basis of trilateral agreements. There is a
prerequisite for the establishment of relations between Armenia and
Türkiye. In general, we are interested in reducing conflictedness
in the South Caucasus and unlocking the rich potential of this
region, which, among other things, could be facilitated by
expanding cooperation within the framework of the consultative
regional platform "3+3" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia,
Türkiye and Iran)," she said.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
that Moscow expresses readiness to hold talks on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and hopes that Baku and Yerevan
will take into account the relevance of Moscow's proposal.
"Our proposal to hold peaceful negotiations on the settlement
between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Moscow platform represents an
open initiative for our partners from Azerbaijan and Armenia. We
hope that Baku and Yerevan keep this in mind," Galuzin
emphasized.
