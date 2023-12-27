West Must Respect Serbia's Decision As State, Serbians As Nation - Russian MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The West should
respect the decision of Serbia as a state and Serbians as a people,
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a
weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"The period of balancing by the West must end. If Serbia is a
sovereign state recognized as such by the West, then the West must
respect the decision of Serbia as a state and Serbians as a people.
If the West does not respect Serbia as a sovereign state and does
not respect Serbs and Serbian citizens as a people, then the West
must give up on the idea that democracy and freedom are something
inviolable for it. Therefore, it is not Serbia that is balancing,
but the West, and it is balancing very dangerously. This is
manipulation, this is staged respect for the sovereignty of
states," she said.
