Tajikistan And Iran Mull Co-Op Within Joint Committee For Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 27. Tajikistan and Iran discussed strengthening cooperation within the joint committee for investments and implementation of mutual projects, Trend reports.

The topics were discussed during the 16th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Iran on trade, economic, technical, scientific, and cultural cooperation.

According to Tajikistan's State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, the meeting resulted in an agreement to bolster collaboration in trade, economic, investment, agricultural, industrial, energy, transport, communication, modern technology, education, science, healthcare, and tourism sectors.

Additionally, both sides agreed on establishing joint industrial enterprises with the involvement of Iranian investors in Tajikistan.

Discussions also focused on organizing an Investment Forum between Tajikistan and Iran, scheduled for 2024 in Tehran. The 16th Protocol of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Iran on trade, economic, technical, scientific, and cultural cooperation is set to be signed on December 28, 2023.

The relationship between Tajikistan and Iran is strengthening. On November 8, 2023, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital, leading a significant political and economic delegation.

Throughout the visit, Tajikistan and Iran inked 18 agreements outlining their collaboration. These agreements encompass a trade and economic roadmap spanning 2023 to 2030, visa requirement waivers, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, transportation and transit pacts, emergency management strategies, the establishment of a joint free trade zone, cultural and educational initiatives, among others.