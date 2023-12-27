Tajikistan And Iran Mull Co-Op Within Joint Committee For Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 27. Tajikistan
and Iran discussed strengthening cooperation within the joint
committee for investments and implementation of mutual projects,
Trend reports.
The topics were discussed during the 16th meeting of the Joint
Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Iran on trade,
economic, technical, scientific, and cultural cooperation.
According to Tajikistan's State Committee on Investments and
State Property Management, the meeting resulted in an agreement to
bolster collaboration in trade, economic, investment, agricultural,
industrial, energy, transport, communication, modern technology,
education, science, healthcare, and tourism sectors.
Additionally, both sides agreed on establishing joint industrial
enterprises with the involvement of Iranian investors in
Tajikistan.
Discussions also focused on organizing an Investment Forum
between Tajikistan and Iran, scheduled for 2024 in Tehran. The 16th
Protocol of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between
Tajikistan and Iran on trade, economic, technical, scientific, and
cultural cooperation is set to be signed on December 28, 2023.
The relationship between Tajikistan and Iran is strengthening.
On November 8, 2023, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited
Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital, leading a significant political and
economic delegation.
Throughout the visit, Tajikistan and Iran inked 18 agreements
outlining their collaboration. These agreements encompass a trade
and economic roadmap spanning 2023 to 2030, visa requirement
waivers, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, transportation
and transit pacts, emergency management strategies, the
establishment of a joint free trade zone, cultural and educational
initiatives, among others.
