One Killed, Three Wounded In Drone Attack Near Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and three others were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager, after a downed enemy drone fell on the outskirts of Odesa overnight into Wednesday.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Last night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's southern regions with Shahed-131/136 one-way UAVs.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 17 kamikaze drones, including 12 in the Odesa region, three in the Mykolaiv region, and two in the Vinnytsia region.

"The enemy hit Kherson, damaging a shopping center and apartment buildings there. The warehouses of an agricultural research institute were also struck. Casualty reports are being clarified," the Southern Defense Forces said.

In the Odesa region, the Russians attacked the regional center. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted all enemy targets. The fragments of a downed UAV fell on an uninhabited apartment building.

Also, another downed drone fell on countryside homes on the outskirts of Odesa. A fire broke out and has already been extinguished. One person was killed and three were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian air defense forces had destroyed 32 of the 46 kamikaze drones launched by the Russian military at Ukraine on the night of December 26 to 27.

Photo credit: Southern Defense Forces