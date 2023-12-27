Over 30 Russian Sailors Go Missing After Attack On Novocherkassk Landing Ship - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-three Russian sailors went missing, 23 people were injured and one more was killed in a Ukrainian Air Force strike on the Russian warship Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea.
That's according to the Telegram channel Astra , which cites its own sources, Ukrinform reports.
The post said 77 sailors were on board the landing ship Novocherkassk at the time of the attack. According to the latest data, 19 of them were injured, and 33 went missing. A 64-year-old port security worker was killed in the attack, and four civilians were injured.
Fragments of a Storm Shadow missile were allegedly found at the scene of the attack. The warship completely burned out and sank.
In the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, Ukrainian defenders struck the Russian large landing ship Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosia.
