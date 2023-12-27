One Killed In Russian Attack On Novoberyslav In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck the settlement of Novoberyslav, Kherson region, this morning, killing a 59-year-old man who was walking down the street at the time of the attack.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, the Russian army killed a civilian in Novoberyslav. A 59-year-old man was fatally wounded. At the time of the shelling, he was walking down the street," Prokudin said.
On December 26, Russian troops attacked the railway station in Kherson, killing one police officer and wounding two others.
