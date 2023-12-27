Tarnavskyi Says Battlefield Situation In 2024 Could Be Even More Difficult

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The year 2024 will likely be more difficult on the front lines than this year, as Ukrainian forces will have to recapture territory and reach Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in an interview with the BBC , Ukrinform reports.

"I think that next year might be even more difficult. Because we must end hostilities and liberate our territories. The closer we get to accomplishing this task -- the main goal of reaching our borders – the more difficult it will be. The enemy knows about this and will do everything to prevent us from accomplishing this task. Therefore, as they say, good luck to us, but to them, they made their choice. That's why I say that the year will be difficult," Taravskyi said.

Asked whether it is realistic to end the war in 2024, the commander noted that the decisive factor would be Ukraine's victory in the war, rather than just the end of the war.

"I never put the question of 'ending the war.' The question is to win. Because you can end the war in different ways. For us, the military, this is a victory," Tarnavskyi said.

