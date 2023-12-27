Ministry Of Youth And Sports Awards Best Sportsmen Of Year

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has hosted a gala
ceremony to celebrate the sporting achievements of the year.
Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva,
President of Baku Media Centre Arzu Aliyeva, as well as state and
government officials, federation heads, and renowned athletes,
attended the event, Azernews reports.
The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the ceremony,
followed by a moment of silence to honour the memory of the martyrs
who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and
territorial integrity.
During the ceremony, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov
stressed the significance of 2023, emphasising that it will be
remembered for several important events in Azerbaijan. He pointed
out that the year marked the full sovereignty of the country.
Noting that this year the full sovereignty of Azerbaijan was
ensured, the minister called the match between Qarabağ FC and MOIK
held at the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in Khankandi one of
the most successful sporting events.
Farid Gayibov brought to attention that many prestigious events
were held in Azerbaijan this year and national sportsmen have
achieved success in various international tournaments, securing
nine Olympic licences.
He extended his congratulations to the sports community and
wished all athletes success in the upcoming Olympic year.
Following a video presentation about National Leader Heydar
Aliyev, the winners in 19 categories were announced, recognising
outstanding achievements in sports.
hese included awards for the Best Athlete of the Year, Best
Women's and Men's Teams of the Year, Best Coach of the Year, Best
Judge of the Year, Best Medical Staff of the Year, Best Sports
Federation of the Year, Best Sports Club of the Year, and many
others.
Zohra Agamirova (rhythmic gymnast), Govhar Beydullaeva (chess)
and Irina Zaretska (karate) were named the Best Female Athlete of
the Year; Idayat Heydarov (judo), Mikhail Malkin (gymnastics) and
Hasrat Jafarov (Greco-Roman wrestling)-Best Male Athlete of the
Year; national rhythmic gymnastics team,chess team and Neftchi
basketball club-Best Women's Team of the Year; Qarabağ FC,
Greco-Roman wrestling team and national tumbling team-Best Men's
Team of the Year; Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabağ FC), Siana Vasilyeva
(rhythmic gymnastics) and Rustam Alimli (judo)-Best Coach of the
Year; Nazim Umbaev (judo), Sadi Guliyev (wrestling) and Asif
Shiraliev (wrestling)- Best Judge of the Year; Ramin Valiyev
(judo), Zaur Abdullaev (boxing) and National Scientific-Practical
Institute of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation-Best Medical Staff
of the Year; Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Azerbaijan Judo
Federation and Azerbaijan Canoeing and Rowing Federation-Best
Sports Federation of the Year; Ojag Gymnastics Club, Sabah
Basketball Club and Qarabağ FC-Best Sports Club of the Year; Guba
Olympic Sports Complex, Shaki Olympic Sports Complex, Sumgayit
Olympic Sports Complex-Best Olympic Sports Complex of the Year; Kur
Olympic Training and Sports Center, National Gymnastics Arena and
Baku Aquatics Palace-Best Sports Facility of the Year; Shusha
Children's and Youth Sports School, Ulduz Football Academy and
School of Higher Sports Excellence in Aquatic Sports-Best
Children's and Youth Sports School of the Year.
The winners of the Fair Play Award of the Year included Gurban
Gurbanov (Qarabağ FC), Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, and Fariz
Huseynov (judo).
The World Shooting Championship, the President's Cup 2023
International Regatta, and the World Taekwondo Championships were
named the Best Sporting Events of the Year.
At the ice ring at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex,
Khadija Gadashova (judo) and Nijat Abbasov (chess) received the
prize as Sports Opening of the Year.
The most active sports journalists of the year included Zeki
Feyzullayev (İdman), Geray Giyasov (Real TV), and Kanan
Khakimov (Ictimai TV); the best sports photographers of the year
were Dilaver Najafov (Ministry of Youth and Sports), Rufat
Abdullayev (İdman) and Zaur Mustafayev (Trend).
The Best Sports Films of the Year were "When Stadiums Are
Silent," "White Suits Girls!" and "Mubariz." CBC Sport, Idman TV,
and İdman were named Best Sports Media Establishments of the
Year.
In conclusion, the names of the 10 best athletes of the year
were announced: Zohra Agamirova (rhythmic gymnastics), the group
rhythmic gymnastics team, Zelim Kotsoev (judo), Nikita Simonov
(gymnastics), shotgun shooting (mixed team), Idayat Heydarov
(judo), Gultaj Mamedalieva (judo), Leyla Aliyeva (judo), Yashar
Najafov (judo), and Ruslan Lunev (bullet shooting).
The awarding ceremony was followed by the artistic part.