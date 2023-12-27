SOFAZ Interest In Shares Of Global IT Companies Stems From Boom In AI

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund revealed the shares that it had
invested. The Fund said that, as of October 1, 2023, they had
invested in shares of over 1,600 companies with 14 foreign
exchanges in 26 countries in the world.
The value of the listed shares of the Fund for the first nine
months of 2023 is $10, which is 3.7 percent less than in the
first half of 2023. In the first six months of 2023, this figure,
according to the Fund, is expected to be $10 was a dollar.
The Fund said that IT companies rank in the top 5 in the
portfolio. However, there is also a change in the stock portfolio
of the top 5 companies. Although the fund's investments in Apple
Inc. increased by 2.3 times in the first half of this year and
reached $497m, however, at the end of the 3rd quarter this figure
decreased by 11.5 percent and amounted to $440m. In other words,
the share of Apple Inc. in the stock portfolio of SOFAZ decreased
from 4.7 percent to 4.3 percent.
As for Microsoft, the value of the fund's investments decreased
from $390m to $364m. Its share in the stock portfolio decreased
from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent.
On the contrary, the value of investments made to Google
increased by 9 percent and amounted to $241m. Its share in the
portfolio increased from 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent.
SOFAZ's investments in Amazon in the last three months amounted
to $191m, decreasing from $195m. Also, the share of "Amazon" in the
stock portfolio of the Fund was 1.9 percent.
NVIDIA ranked among the top 5 companies of SOFAZ first time. The
value of the fund's shares in the company increased from $169
million to $175 million. Headquartering in California, NVIDIA is an
American multinational technology company and it is considered the
dominant supplier of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and
software. It designs graphics processing units (GPUs), application
programming interfaces (APIs) for data science and high-performance
computing as well as system-on-a-chip units for the mobile
computing and automotive market.
In general, SOFAZ's investments in shares of the top 5 IT giants
amount to $1.
In a comment for Azernews on the investment to IT companies by
SOFAZ, economist Natig Jafarly said that for a long time, the
Azerbaijan Oil Fund has had a very conservative approach to
investments. It invests in securities with low returns, but
extremely reliable, and the investment strategy has been successful
for a long time. He pointed out that due to this approach, there
are no serious losses in SOFAZ's investments except for exchange
rate fluctuations.
“Such a conservative approach aims to protect investments and it
is understandable because this is not a private investment fund, it
is a state fund, and it is necessary to be more sensitive with
state funds,” Natig Jafarly said.
As for preferring global IT companies, the economist called it a
successful strategy. He underscored that the prices of shares of IT
companies have soared recently. He links this growth to artificial
intelligence.
“SOFAZ's recent investment in IT companies is the right
strategy, and stocks of major IT companies have returned around 43
percent through 2023. So this is a very serious indicator. The main
reason for this is the artificial intelligence boom. This year
we've seen the first steps in the widespread adoption of artificial
intelligence, and all the IT companies that are developing concepts
for the wider use of artificial intelligence have seen their shares
rise. There is an expectation that by 2030, these IT companies will
be able to produce and distribute various programs for artificial
intelligence to take more place in human life, which will bring
quite serious income to those companies. Probably, the consultants
dealing with the investment strategy of SOFAZ have advised SOFAZ in
this direction so that IT companies can benefit more from this
artificial intelligence boom. Therefore, I think that investing in
IT companies is the right strategy,” the expert added.
