Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Exempted From Customs Charges

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Amounts of Customs
Collections" approved by its decision dated April 26, 2016, Azernews reports.
In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new
decision.
According to the decision, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan was
exempted from customs fees for customs clearance in cases of import
of goods and equipment related to the fulfilment of its duties
stipulated by the legislation.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.