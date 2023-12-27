ANAMA Employee Wounded In Mine Explosion In Agdam Evacuated To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The Press Service of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic
of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) informs that on December 26, 2023, an
employee of the agency, Mahmudov Zaur Eldar, born in 1982, was
wounded as a result of an explosion of an anti-personnel mine,
which occurred while performing his official duties in the
territory of Sarijali village in Agdam district, Azernews reports.
At the initial examination, a fracture of the metatarsal and
metatarsal bones was found. After rendering all necessary medical
aid to the victim, he was placed in the Surgical Training Clinic of
the Azerbaijan Medical University for further in-patient treatment.
His life is not threatened. Further information on the condition of
the injured staff member will be provided.
The information states that the life and health of every staff
member involved in creating a safe environment in the liberated
territories are of special importance to the agency and are always
at the centre of attention.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.