Military Administration Institute Holds Graduation Ceremony

According to the instructions of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr.
Ilham Aliyev, the work carried out to further increase the level of
training, knowledge, and skills of the Azerbaijan Army's military
personnel continues, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.
The next graduation ceremony of the graduates of the
operational-tactical faculty improvement course was held at the
Military Administration Institute of the National Defence
University.
The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed
their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and
playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Doctor of
National Security and Military Sciences, Professor Colonel Babir
Guliyev, congratulated the officers who successfully completed the
course on behalf of Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov
and other officials of the Ministry. The rector wished success and
new achievements to the course participants.
Speakers noted the importance of conducting such courses in
improving the level of professionalism of military personnel and
increasing their combat capabilities.
The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to the
graduates and the taking of photos.
