Military Administration Institute Holds Graduation Ceremony

According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the work carried out to further increase the level of training, knowledge, and skills of the Azerbaijan Army's military personnel continues, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The next graduation ceremony of the graduates of the operational-tactical faculty improvement course was held at the Military Administration Institute of the National Defence University.

The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Doctor of National Security and Military Sciences, Professor Colonel Babir Guliyev, congratulated the officers who successfully completed the course on behalf of Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other officials of the Ministry. The rector wished success and new achievements to the course participants.

Speakers noted the importance of conducting such courses in improving the level of professionalism of military personnel and increasing their combat capabilities.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to the graduates and the taking of photos.